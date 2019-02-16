Featured Video
Building collapses in Trois-Rivieres, one person feared to be trapped inside
Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 8:06PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 16, 2019 8:46PM EST
Officials are searching the wreck of a heavily damaged building in Trois-Rivieres, Que., to ensure nobody is trapped inside.
Fire department spokesman Dany Cloutier says there are unconfirmed reports that a person might have been inside the commercial building when the roof caved in just after 1 p.m. today.
Cloutier says a canine search-and-rescue team has been called in to help search for any possible victims.
A team of five technical specialists from the Montreal Fire Department is also en route to verify the site is safe before anyone ventures further under the wreckage.
There's a good chance that the operation will continue into the early hours of Sunday morning.
The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the roof of a grocery store partially collapsed in the Quebec City suburb of Levis.
Two people suffered minor injuries in that incident, which is still under investigation.
With files from CTV Montreal
