Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal

    A building on Saint-Dominique Street was completely destroyed on March 23, 2024 after a fire started. The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) A building on Saint-Dominique Street was completely destroyed on March 23, 2024 after a fire started. The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.

    Emergency services received a call around 4:25 a.m. about the fire in a three-storey building on Saint-Dominique Street.

    Firefighters put out the blaze, but the building collapsed and was completely destroyed.

    There were no injuries reported.

    An adjacent three-storey apartment building was evacuated as a precaution and around 15 people were taken into the care of Montreal fire department (SIM) staff.

    Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

