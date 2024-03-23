Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal

About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.

Emergency services received a call around 4:25 a.m. about the fire in a three-storey building on Saint-Dominique Street.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the building collapsed and was completely destroyed.

A building on Saint-Dominique Street was completely destroyed on March 23, 2024 after a fire started. The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)

There were no injuries reported.

An adjacent three-storey apartment building was evacuated as a precaution and around 15 people were taken into the care of Montreal fire department (SIM) staff.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.