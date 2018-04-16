

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency placed a recall on a brand of coconut product on Sunday due to possible salmonella contamination.

The CFIA warned that Buenas brand grated coconut, distributed by APO Products Ltd. and UNO Foods, should not be consumed.

According to the agency, salmonella-tainted foods don’t necessarily have visible discolourations or suspicious odors but can still cause illness.

Salmonella is especially dangerous to young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Infections caused by eating salmonella contaminated food can sometimes be fatal.