Buddhist chef from Quebec's cookbook gives guide to vegan cooking

The Buddhist chef Jean-Philippe Cyr's new cookbook "Homestyle Cooking: Simple, Satisfying Vegan Recipes for Sharing" provides a guide to serving up dishes sans meat. View the full interview with CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi above.

Below are three recipes from the book.

VEGAN TUSCAN SOUP

Serves 6, Prep Time: 35 min, Cook Time: 40 min

INGREDIENTS

Cashew cream:

1 cup (140 g) cashews

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

Tuscan Soup:

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 vegan sausages

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, minced

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dried thyme

3 yellow-fleshed potatoes (about 15 oz/425 g), diced

6 cups (1.5 L) vegetable broth

4 cups (50 g) chopped kale

Croutons (page 60), to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

For the Cashew Cream:

Soak the cashews in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain. Add the soaked cashews, 1 cup (250 mL) water, and the yeast to a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

For the Tuscan Soup:

In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil, then add the sausages and break them up using a spatula. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and onions, lower the heat to medium, and cook, stirring frequently, for 4 minutes. Stir in the basil, oregano, and salt, then the potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the cashew cream and kale, and cook for 10 minutes. Divide the soup among six bowls and garnish with croutons.

Leftover soup can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 4 days. Reheat in a saucepan over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until hot.

VEGAN PAELLA WITH SAUSAGE

Serves 6, Prep Time: 40 min, Cook Time: 65 min

INGREDIENTS

6 tablespoons (90 mL) vegetable oil, divided

4 spicy vegan sausages

2 portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 large onion, minced

1 orange bell pepper, diced

1 can (14 oz/398 mL) hearts of palm, drained, rinsed, and sliced into rounds

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 sheet nori, minced

½ cup (125 mL) dry white wine

2½ cups (625 mL) vegetable broth

1 can (28 oz/796 mL) diced tomatoes, with juice

1½ cups (270 g) long-grain white rice, rinsed

¼ cup (15 g) nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried thyme

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 generous pinch saffron threads

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat half of the oil. Add the sausages and cook for 8 minutes, flipping halfway through. Remove the sausages from the pot, slice into rounds, and set aside. In the same pot, heat the remaining oil, then add the mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper, and cook for 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the hearts of palm, garlic, and nori, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the remaining ingredients, except the reserved sausages and the garnishes, and return to a boil. Transfer the mixture to a 10 x 15-inch (25 x 38 cm) baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes. Arrange the sausage rounds over the paella and bake for 15 minutes. Garnish with lemon wedges and parsley.

FLAKY APPLE TART

Serves 6, Prep Time: 30 min, Cook Time: 30 min

INGREDIENTS

5 sheets phyllo pastry

⅓ cup (80 mL) vegetable oil

5 apples, cored, peeled, and thinly sliced

⅓ cup (70 g) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS