    • Buddhist chef from Quebec's cookbook gives guide to vegan cooking

    The Buddhist chef Jean-Philippe Cyr's new cookbook "Homestyle Cooking: Simple, Satisfying Vegan Recipes for Sharing" provides a guide to serving up dishes sans meat. View the full interview with CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi above.

    Below are three recipes from the book.

    VEGAN TUSCAN SOUP

    Serves 6, Prep Time: 35 min, Cook Time: 40 min

    INGREDIENTS

    Cashew cream:

    • 1 cup (140 g) cashews
    • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

    Tuscan Soup:

    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 4 vegan sausages
    • 4 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 onion, minced
    • 1 tablespoon dried basil
    • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
    • 1 teaspoon salt
    • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
    • 3 yellow-fleshed potatoes (about 15 oz/425 g), diced
    • 6 cups (1.5 L) vegetable broth
    • 4 cups (50 g) chopped kale
    • Croutons (page 60), to garnish

    INSTRUCTIONS

    For the Cashew Cream:

    1. Soak the cashews in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain.
    2. Add the soaked cashews, 1 cup (250 mL) water, and the yeast to a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

    For the Tuscan Soup:

    1. In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil, then add the sausages and break them up using a spatula. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes.
    2. Add the garlic and onions, lower the heat to medium, and cook, stirring frequently, for 4 minutes. Stir in the basil, oregano, and salt, then the potatoes and broth. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
    3. Stir in the cashew cream and kale, and cook for 10 minutes.
    4. Divide the soup among six bowls and garnish with croutons.

    Leftover soup can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 4 days. Reheat in a saucepan over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until hot.

    VEGAN PAELLA WITH SAUSAGE

    Serves 6, Prep Time: 40 min, Cook Time: 65 min

    INGREDIENTS

    • 6 tablespoons (90 mL) vegetable oil, divided
    • 4 spicy vegan sausages
    • 2 portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
    • 1 large onion, minced
    • 1 orange bell pepper, diced
    • 1 can (14 oz/398 mL) hearts of palm, drained, rinsed, and sliced into rounds
    • 5 cloves garlic, minced
    • 1 sheet nori, minced
    • ½ cup (125 mL) dry white wine
    • 2½ cups (625 mL) vegetable broth
    • 1 can (28 oz/796 mL) diced tomatoes, with juice
    • 1½ cups (270 g) long-grain white rice, rinsed
    • ¼ cup (15 g) nutritional yeast
    • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
    • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
    • 2 teaspoons salt
    • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
    • 1 teaspoon dried basil
    • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
    • ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
    • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
    • 1 generous pinch saffron threads
    • Lemon wedges, for garnish
    • Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

    INSTRUCTIONS

    1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).
    2. In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat half of the oil. Add the sausages and cook for 8 minutes, flipping halfway through. Remove the sausages from the pot, slice into rounds, and set aside.
    3. In the same pot, heat the remaining oil, then add the mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper, and cook for 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the hearts of palm, garlic, and nori, and cook for 2 minutes. Add the wine, bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute.
    4. Stir in the remaining ingredients, except the reserved sausages and the garnishes, and return to a boil. Transfer the mixture to a 10 x 15-inch (25 x 38 cm) baking dish.
    5. Bake for 25 minutes. Arrange the sausage rounds over the paella and bake for 15 minutes.
    6. Garnish with lemon wedges and parsley.

    FLAKY APPLE TART

    Serves 6, Prep Time: 30 min, Cook Time: 30 min

    INGREDIENTS

    • 5 sheets phyllo pastry
    • ⅓ cup (80 mL) vegetable oil
    • 5 apples, cored, peeled, and thinly sliced
    • ⅓ cup (70 g) granulated sugar
    • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

    INSTRUCTIONS

    1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Grease a baking sheet with oil.
    2. Place 1 sheet of phyllo pastry on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly brush with oil all over. Top with a second sheet, brush with oil, and repeat until all the phyllo is layered and brushed.
    3. Fan out the apple slices over the pastry, leaving a 2-inch (5 cm) border all around. Sprinkle the apples with sugar and cinnamon. Fold the pastry border in toward the apples and brush the border with oil.
    4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the apples are tender. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

