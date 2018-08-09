

CTV Montreal





A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed numerous times in the upper body after an overnight brawl at Parc Emilie-Gamelin.

Several witnesses contacted 911 just before 3 a.m. to report that a fight had broken out.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, fled the scene after he was stabbed - eventually collapsing on Saint Hubert St.

He is known to police, and remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A perimeter was erected and is expected to remain in place until noon.

De Maisonneuve Boulevard is closed between St. Hubert and Berri Sts., and St. Hubert is closed between Saint-Catherine and Ontario Sts.

No arrests have been made, and police have not issued a description of the suspect.