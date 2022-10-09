Brrrr! Overnight freeze forecast in Montreal
A frost advisory is in effect, and temperatures are forecast to dip to freezing overnight, as it is officially "cold" in Montreal.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a series of frost advisories across Quebec, including for Montreal, Laval and the surrounding region.
"Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," the advisory reads.
While daytime temperatures in the 14 degrees Celsius is around the average temperatures for this time of year, the 0 degrees overnight is four degrees lower than the average of 4.3.
The record lowest temperature on Oct. 9 was -2.3 Celsius, recorded in 1978.
The rain Montrealers woke up to is forecast to clear in the afternoon.
