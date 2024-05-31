BRP slashes production as softer Ski-Doo demand drives down revenue
BRP Inc. said it will further cut production this year after sagging demand for Ski-Doos pushed the powersport company to its first quarterly loss since 2017.
Chief executive Jose Boisjoli said "unfavourable" conditions last season -- the warmest winter on record in Canada and the United States -- hurt retail sales, with unsold Ski-Doos accounting for nearly half of the buildup in overall stock at its dealers.
"Our dealers are very cautious with respect to inventory as uncertain economic conditions and high interest rates are impacting them more than anticipated," Boisjoli said on a conference call with investors on Friday.
"Obviously these one-time headwinds are certainly impacting our financials this year," he said, highlighting steep discounts at competitors as well as high interest rates -- new snowmobiles cost between $8,500 and $22,000, making financing essential for most buyers.
The softer sales coupled with BRP price reductions resulted in a 16 per cent year-over-year revenue drop to $2.03 billion in the quarter ended April 30.
It also prompted BRP to slash production by 15 to 20 per cent for the coming year, versus earlier plans for 10 to 15 per cent.
The Sea-Doo maker announced a more modest financial forecast as well. It now projects full-year revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.9 billion compared with a previous prediction of $9.1 billion to $9.5 billion. The figures stand in contrast with record revenue of $10.37 billion last year, when production increased to meet the tail end of soaring pandemic demand for powersports products.
This year's production ramp-down will erase as much as $775 million from the company's projected income statement, the chief executive said. That total would amount to eight per cent of last year's revenue.
Revenue from seasonal products alone, which account for more than a quarter of sales, could fall by up to 28 per cent this year, more than the drop suffered last quarter thanks toits snowmobile segment.
Retail sales of side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles rose substantially, but revenues for the broader year-round category fell 13 per cent, BRP said.
As for Sea-Doos, purchase trends can be tough to predict, Boisjoli said.
"The big retail season for watercraft is May, June, July. And the watercraft customer, it's an impulse buy," he said. "It can go very fast up or down depending on the weather.
"We have good momentum in Canada, softer in the U.S.," the CEO said, but added that "it's too early to call."
However, BRP's marine segment -- its smallest -- which sells Manitou pontoons and Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, may take longer than expected to turn a profit.
"It's a drag on earnings ... that's unacceptable," Boisjoli said, projecting that it could take a year to right that portion of the ship.
Analyst Cameron Doerksen said market conditions for powersports will likely remain soft through the year.
"We cannot discount the possibility that BRP's guidance may need to be trimmed further," he said in a note to investors.
While this fiscal year will see "trough earnings for the company," the following year should yield better results after dealer inventories have been "reset."
BRP shares fell by $5.38 or about six per cent to $85.31 in mid-afternoon trading on Friday.
On a normalized basis, BRP forecast that adjusted earnings will hit between $1.2 million and $1.3 million this year versus earlier guidance of $1.4 million to $1.5 million.
The Valcourt, Que.-based company reported a net loss of $7.4 million for its first quarter, down from a profit of $154.5 million a year earlier.
BRP reported normalized earnings of 95 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $2.38 per diluted share a year earlier.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
More counterfeit drugs seized, hot water boiler causes fire: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Is your mortgage up for renewal? We want to hear from you
The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is just around the corner and Toronto residents with mortgage renewals will be keeping a close eye.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Major collision closes westbound 417, causing significant delays
Ontario Provincial Police say a "major collision" has forced all westbound lanes of Highway 417 at Palladium Drive near the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line still can't agree on source of axle problems
The fundamental disagreement between the two major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT comes with the source of the excessive loads affecting the trains.
Atlantic
-
Clearing and cooler Friday in the Maritimes, possible aurora sightings?
Broken cloud and a few spotty showers start Friday evening followed by a clearing trend that leaves just some patchy cloud around by midnight.
-
2 deer tranquilized in downtown Halifax Thursday night
Halifax pedestrians got an unexpected sight Thursday night when they spotted a deer in the downtown area.
-
Judge approves settlement agreement for Nova Scotia's Northern Pulp mill
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has approved a settlement agreement between the owners of the Northern Pulp mill and the Nova Scotia government.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
London
-
Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
-
First in Canada imaging technology means less stress, less radiation for patients at St. Joseph’s
Inside the Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Department at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. (formerly Nuclear Medicine), a patient is prepped for imaging.
-
Rookie cop describes shooting scene at Boris Panvoski murder retrial
A St. Thomas, Ont. courtroom heard evidence surrounding the commotion that took place minutes after a Toronto area businessman was shot and killed while at a bird dog event in Huron County.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
-
Rookie cop describes shooting scene at Boris Panvoski murder retrial
A St. Thomas, Ont. courtroom heard evidence surrounding the commotion that took place minutes after a Toronto area businessman was shot and killed while at a bird dog event in Huron County.
-
CTV News Kitchener recognized for continuing coverage of ongoing murder investigation
CTV News Kitchener has received an award for their ongoing coverage Joshua Tarnue's murder. The 18-year-old was shot and killed in a Kitchener parking lot in 2023.
Windsor
-
Lisa’s last word: Long time Windsor, Ont. radio personality signs off
Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News. Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.
-
Sandpoint Beach records elevated levels of E. Coli
One beach in Windsor-Essex is not recommended for swimming due to high bacteria levels. Sandpoint Beach has been listed with an E. coli level of 347 — all of the area beaches are between 15 and 108.
-
Sanitary lagoons in Amherstburg transformed into new wetland with trails
Amherstburg is showcasing the completion and transformation of the former Edgewater sanitary lagoon system, into a vibrant wetland ecosystem now called Golfview Park, Wetlands & Trails.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Barrie woman sentenced to jail time for being impaired, hitting 3 pedestrians
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
-
Driver responsible for deadly crash involving train in Tottenham sentenced
A Brampton man who pleaded guilty for his part in a deadly collision involving a train in Tottenham has been sentenced.
-
Bradford man accused of breaking into teen's home charged with sexual assault, child luring
A man from Bradford accused of breaking into the home of a 15-year-old is facing child luring and sexual assault charges.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife changes plea to guilty
A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has changed his plea to guilty on two counts.
-
CTV News Vancouver dominates journalism awards
Vancouver's CTV News team swept half the categories in the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award competition, organizers announced Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
UVic protesters say administrators reviewing demands as talks continue
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
-
Unifor files unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon
Unifor has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon amid a vote by workers at a Delta, B.C., warehouse over whether they want to join the union.
Winnipeg
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
Animated documentary short features 91-year-old Winnipeg woman
An animated short documentary featuring a 91-year-old Misericordia Place resident premiered on Friday.
-
Manitobans urged to protect themselves as tick-borne illnesses spike across Canada
With a spike in blacklegged tick sightings in Ontario, officials in this province say Manitobans need to be vigilant in protecting themselves against tick-borne illness.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
'All of the voices': Smith pushes back against Ottawa's gag order on the energy sector
Premier Danielle Smith is questioning some last-minute amendments to the Liberal government's Bill C-59 that she says muzzles the energy industry, which she sees as the chief driver of environmental innovation in Canada.
-
Calgary man charged in random attacks at Chinook Centre, TD Square
Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.
Edmonton
-
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
-
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton; 4th of year
A man serving time for manslaughter is at large after escaping from a healing centre in Edmonton, the fourth to do so since the start of the year.
-
WATCH: 15-minute cities concept explained, conspiracies debunked
The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
-
Man charged with attempted murder after 'intentionally' rear ending vehicle in Moose Jaw
A 41-year-old man is facing three counts of attempted murder after police say he intentionally rear ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed in Moose Jaw Thursday evening and then assaulted someone with a baseball bat.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police extend landfill search for missing Mackenzie Trottier
Saskatoon police have announced an extension to their ongoing landfill search for answers in the Mackenzie Trottier case.
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
More Sask. prospective homebuyers dealing with stress, asking parents for financial help
A new survey is shedding light on financial struggles and mental health struggles facing prospective homebuyers.