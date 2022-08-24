BRP reports theft of employee and supplier data

The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que., Friday, November 9, 2012. The BRP research plant is shown in Valcourt, Que., Friday, November 9, 2012.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago

It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seen on a video screen as the images are merged from one to another during an address the Canadian parliament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon