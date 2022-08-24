BRP reports theft of employee and supplier data

BRP announced in a press release Tuesday evening that a recent cyberattack on the company allowed hackers to steal personal employee data and supplier information.

According to the statement, the information was "leaked on the dark web."

The company states an investigation into the breach is ongoing but says that based on "the evidence gathered to date," the privacy impact should be "limited."

BRP says it has already notified employees affected by the data theft, and resources have been provided to them, including credit monitoring.

On the supplier side, BRP believes the compromised information "is limited in quantity and sensitivity," and business partners concerned have been or are in the process of being notified.

BRP states the investigation has so far shown that the supplier data does not include personal information.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 24, 2022.