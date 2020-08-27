Advertisement
BRP reports $126.1M Q2 profit, sales down 15.5 per cent from year ago
Employees work on the SeaDoo assembly line at the Bombardier Recreational Products plant Thursday, June 12, 2014 in Valcourt, Que. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
MONTREAL -- BRP Inc. reported its second-quarter revenue fell 15.5 per cent compared with a year ago as it temporarily suspended production due to the pandemic, but said demand was high for its products.
Chief executive Jose Boisjoli says the Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker was pleased with its results, which he says were better than it initially anticipated.
BRP says its profit for the quarter rose compared with a year ago, helped by favourable foreign exchange fluctuations on its U.S. denominated long-term debt.
It earned $126.1 million or $1.43 per share in net income for the quarter ended July 31, up from $93.3 million or 96 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $1.23 billion, down from $1.46 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned $1.14 per diluted share for the quarter, up from a normalized profit of 71 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.