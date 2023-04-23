Brossard: Highway 10 closed for two hours due to suspicious package

A section of Highway 10 was closed Sunday for about two hours near the municipality of Brossard because of a suspicious package.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry requested help from provincial police (SQ) to respond to the situation and prevent traffic from flowing between Highway 30 and Highway 132, in both directions between noon and 2 p.m.

“People on the Champlain Bridge, who were going to the South Shore, were sent to the 132, and those on the 10 who were going to Montreal were diverted to Highway 30,” said department spokesman Martin Girard in a telephone interview.

Neither the SQ nor the ministry could immediately provide details on the nature of the package and its exact location.

In a press release sent around 2:30 p.m., the SQ said that after verifications, “we can confirm that the situation is compliant” on the highway.

This report by Canadian Press was first published in French on April 23, 2023.