Broken water main closes De Lorimier and Rachel
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 7:44AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 1:00PM EST
Drivers coming off the Jacques Cartier Bridge ran into delays Monday morning as water from a burst pipe gushed into the street.
Police closed De Lorimier Ave. between Sherbrooke St. and Rachel St. around 6 a.m., while Rachel was closed between De Bordeaux St. and Des Erables Ave.
Municipal crews are expected to spend the day locating and repairing the broken pipe.
A nearby elementary school was closed for the day.
The city of Montreal spends about $10 million each year to fix water mains that break, and city officials blame the frequent failures on an underinvestment in maintenance during the 1980s and '90s.
