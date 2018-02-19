

CTV Montreal





Drivers coming off the Jacques Cartier Bridge ran into delays Monday morning as water from a burst pipe gushed into the street.

Police closed De Lorimier Ave. between Sherbrooke St. and Rachel St. around 6 a.m., while Rachel was closed between De Bordeaux St. and Des Erables Ave.

Municipal crews are expected to spend the day locating and repairing the broken pipe.

A nearby elementary school was closed for the day.

The city of Montreal spends about $10 million each year to fix water mains that break, and city officials blame the frequent failures on an underinvestment in maintenance during the 1980s and '90s.