Broken pipe in Pierrefonds leaves dozens of homes without water
File photo of a water main break
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:28PM EDT
A water main break in Pierrefonds has left dozens of homes without water.
The area affected runs from Genevieve St. to Bouchard St., and parts of Gouin Blvd. west of St. Charles Blvd.
Crews from the city of Montreal are at the scene working to restore water as quickly as they can.
Until the pipes are fixed city officials will be handing out drinking water to everyone in the area who needs it.
There are no reports that any homes were flooded, although the area was flooded in the spring of 2017 by rising river water.
Latest Montreal News
- Formula E: Auditor General says Mayor knew ticket sales day after race
- Crane operators' wildcat strike continues as they protest new regulations
- Crown wants mosque shooter to get longest-ever prison sentence
- Meet the giant from Anjou: 12-year-old Olivier Rioux
- Leader of anti-immigrant group to face intimidation charges