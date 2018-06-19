

CTV Montreal





A water main break in Pierrefonds has left dozens of homes without water.

The area affected runs from Genevieve St. to Bouchard St., and parts of Gouin Blvd. west of St. Charles Blvd.

Crews from the city of Montreal are at the scene working to restore water as quickly as they can.

Until the pipes are fixed city officials will be handing out drinking water to everyone in the area who needs it.

There are no reports that any homes were flooded, although the area was flooded in the spring of 2017 by rising river water.