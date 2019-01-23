

CTV Montreal





Police in the Montreal suburb of Terrebonne ordered the evacuation of a Tim Hortons restaurant while they investigated a briefcase that was abandoned inside.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday someone inside the restaurant called 9-1-1 to report something odd that a customer had left behind.

Officers arrived at the restaurant at 400 Montée des Pionniers, near Highway 40, to find a briefcase sitting on top of a garbage can.

Police ordered the evacuation of the restaurant and nearby buildings, and also closed Montée des Pionniers and the nearby exit and entrance to Highway 40.

The Terrebonne/Sainte Anne des Plaines/Bois des Filion police then called up the Sureté du Quebec and asked for help from the bomb disposal squad, and firefighters were also called to the scene just in case.

In the end the briefcase turned out to be just what it appeared to be -- harmless.

Police questioned employees and the owner of the restaurant overnight, and reopened the street before 5 a.m.