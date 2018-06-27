Bricks tumble off Park Ave. student residence, damaging car
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:21PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:36PM EDT
A number of bricks fell off a building Wednesday afternoon, crashing onto Park Ave.
The bricks became dislodged from a McGill student residence on the corner of Park and Prince Arthur St.
There were no injuries, but one car was heavily damaged
A city engineer is now trying to determine if the building is safe.
Latest Montreal News
- Traffic management to be tackled in Plante's $106M economic plan
- Bricks tumble off Park Ave. student residence, damaging car
- Griping about lost luggage, long delays as air travel bill of rights hearings come to Montreal
- Almost a quarter of Quebec long-term care facilities not up to standard: study
- Get ready for some Canada Day weekend heat, temps to reach mid-30s