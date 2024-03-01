Brian Mulroney: The last, and so far only, conservative to taste victory in Quebec

Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.

Jean Chrétien cites Mulroney's 1984 breakthrough, which delivered the Progressive Conservatives the largest majority win in Canadian history.

It also produced 58 of Quebec's 75 seats at the time, an impressive feat for a conservative party.

Chrétien says Mulroney was also a son of Quebec — but an anglophone, which put him in the minority.

Not since Mulroney has a conservative leader come close to winning over Quebecers: the modern-day party has yet to best its 2015 showing of 12 seats in the province.

Poltiical strategist Rudy Husny says Mulroney's passion was one of the key factors that endeared him to Quebecers.

