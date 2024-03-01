Brian Mulroney: The last, and so far only, conservative to taste victory in Quebec

MONTREAL
    Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.

    Jean Chrétien cites Mulroney's 1984 breakthrough, which delivered the Progressive Conservatives the largest majority win in Canadian history.

    It also produced 58 of Quebec's 75 seats at the time, an impressive feat for a conservative party.

    Chrétien says Mulroney was also a son of Quebec — but an anglophone, which put him in the minority.

    Not since Mulroney has a conservative leader come close to winning over Quebecers: the modern-day party has yet to best its 2015 showing of 12 seats in the province.

    Poltiical strategist Rudy Husny says Mulroney's passion was one of the key factors that endeared him to Quebecers.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    • Two arsons under investigation by London police

      The first fire happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads. Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    • McCue signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

      London Knights centre Max McCue has signed an entry-level NHL contract. He inked a three-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets starting with the 2024-25 season.

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

