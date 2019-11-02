MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday morning that winger Brendan Gallagher is the winner of the Molson Cup for the month of October.

Gallagher has been named first star three times (Oct. 5 in Toronto, Oct. 12 against St. Louis and Oct. 30 in Arizona) and third star on two occasions (Oct. 17 in Minnesota and Oct. 26 against Toronto ). He beat out teammates Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia for the award.

In 13 games in October, the 27-year-old led the team with seven goals and five assists (tied with Drouin, in both cases). The right winger also earned his 300th NHL career point on Oct. 20 against the Minnesota Wild and played his 500th career NHL game on Oct. 30 against the Arizona Coyotes.

A presentation honouring the winner of the Molson Cup for the month of October will take place before next Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre.

The Habs are in Dallas tonight to play the Stars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.