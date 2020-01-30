MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be back on the ice Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, head coach Claude Julien has confirmed.

Gallagher suffered a concussion on Dec. 31, then played on Jan. 9 before being sidelined due to headaches.

He's expected to play right wing on a line with teammates Philip Danault and Tomas Tatar.

Any additional lineup decisions will be confirmed before the start of the game, the team said in a tweet.

Out for sure, though, is Jonathan Drouin, who will miss his 33rd straight game as he recovers from wrist surgery.

It's still unclear if Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen will play, though they took part in the optional skate Thursday morning.

Domi and Lehkonen missed the Canadiens' training on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus. Julien said Wednesday that a decision will likely be made just before the game against the Sabres.





