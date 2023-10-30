Breast cancer screenings at 40? Quebec is thinking about it
Quebec says it plans to evaluate whether or not it will lower the age of regular breast screenings to 40 years old.
This comes after Ontario announced it would be lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40 to help with early detection and prevent death.
This could mean an additional 130,000 mammograms conducted in Ontario each year.
"The Programme québécois de cancérologie, like other jurisdictions, keeps abreast of new recommendations for cancer screening on an ongoing basis," the Quebec Health Ministry tells CTV News. "Developments in the scientific literature are monitored on an ongoing basis."
Last May, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a draft guidance calling for biannual breast cancer screenings to start at age 40 instead of 50.
The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Care currently recommends mammograms every two to three years for women aged 50 to 74, with screenings for women aged 40 to 49 only if they're at an increased risk of breast cancer.
"The balance of benefits and harms is less favourable for women of this age than for older women," it says on its website. "If women in this age group wish to be screened, they should have a discussion with their health care provider to decide if screening is best for them."
The task force's guidelines are set to be reviewed this year, as is done every five years.
The Quebec Health Ministry notes it plans to submit a request to the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) to evaluate whether or not women under 50 should be included in the province's routine breast cancer screening protocol.
"Although women aged 40 to 49 are not currently targeted by the Quebec breast cancer screening program, physicians and specialized nurse practitioners may prescribe a mammogram for a woman of this age or younger depending on individual risk assessment," the Quebec Health Ministry states.
In Canada, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, and it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis on jet from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken Jamaica with no immediate reports of casualties or damage
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking. The earthquake was located about two miles (four kilometres) west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
With high candy costs, are you changing how you celebrate Halloween? Let us know
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada says
Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.
China honors American veterans of World War II known as Flying Tigers in an effort to improve ties
China on Monday honored two American veterans of World War II as Washington and Beijing look to past collaboration for inspiration on improving today's strained ties.
Toronto
-
18 MZOs given to developers who were guests at Premier Ford's family wedding: NDP
Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer.
-
'My best friend': Senior dog still missing 2 weeks after bolting on Ontario couple's wedding night
For nearly two weeks, a Toronto area couple has been desperately searching for their senior dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai that went missing while they were celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life – their wedding day.
-
Driver of truck collides with 2 pedestrians in north Toronto
The driver of a truck collided with two pedestrians in north Toronto Monday morning, sending one to hospital in critical condition.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
London
-
Sentence handed down to Jason Nassr in London courtroom
Nassr is convicted on two counts of child pornography, as well as one count of extortion and one count of harassment by telecommunications.
-
Fatal crash involving cyclist in Middlesex County
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services responded to the crash on Egremont Drive in Adelaide Metcalfe.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial continues, down one juror
Jurors have been offered masks for weeks and Justice Renee Pomerance is reminding them they are welcome to wear one.
Northern Ontario
-
Impaired driving charge laid after snowmobile found stuck in mud
A 20-year-old northwestern Ontario man is facing several charges including impaired driving after police found a snowmobile stuck in the mud this weekend.
-
Ontario man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving daycare
Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation.
-
Sentencing hearing for Sault man charged in fatal Sudbury hit-and-run
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman last year is expected to receive his sentence Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks
The City of Calgary says it is working to restore water services to 70 homes in two communities as of Monday morning following a series of water main issues over the weekend.
-
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Kitchener
-
Two dead after head-on collision near Caledonia
Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision south of Caledonia.
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
Suspect in Kitchener Peeping Tom investigation turns himself in
Just two days after Waterloo regional police put a call out to help them identify a man in a Peeping Tom investigation, a suspect has turned himself in.
Vancouver
-
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.
-
Coalition created to combat retail crime in B.C.
A new public safety coalition has formed in British Columbia in the hopes of stunting shoplifting and crime.
-
Thousands in Surrey cast ballots on Sikh independence from India
Thousands of Sikhs lined up at Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara to cast a ballot on the call for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.
Edmonton
-
Crash south of Edmonton leaves man with life-threatening injuries
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash involving farm equipment on the weekend.
-
Edmonton day home operator convicted of making and possessing child pornography
A man who ran an unlicensed day home in southeast Edmonton has been convicted of making and possessing child pornography.
-
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis
Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial continues, down one juror
Jurors have been offered masks for weeks and Justice Renee Pomerance is reminding them they are welcome to wear one.
-
First-degree murder charge laid by Chatham-Kent police after officers find dead body
Police in Chatham-Kent say they responded to a 'medical emergency' at a home this weekend where they found the body of a deceased 64-year-old man.
Regina
-
Sask. demonstration calls for release of Hamas hostages
Israeli Canadians came together in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday to call for the release of Hamas hostages and an end to anti-Semitic attacks.
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Two O-Train disruptions affect Monday morning commute
Commuters were interrupted by two disruptions to LRT service Monday morning amid the first snowfall of the year.
-
Ottawa wakes up to first snowfall of the season
The white stuff has returned to Ottawa, with light snowfall sprinkling the city on Monday morning.
-
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
Saskatoon
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
'I lost everything': Sask. woman is using her experience to help others with addictions
Two Prince Albert YWCA workers are using their experience with addictions to help others.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.