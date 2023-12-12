Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
Content warning: This article contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.
A Quebec inmate was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
Quebec provincial police (SQ) say Réal Courtemanche, 61, was arrested at Établissement La Macaza, a medium-security prison about 190 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
On July 16, 1994, Desjardins, a Grade 3 student, vanished after leaving a friend's home in Sainte-Thérèse, Que., on her bicycle.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing her at the local billiard bar on Turgeon Street that day.
In a press release, police said the victim frequented this location, "especially in the two weeks prior to her disappearance."
She visited a friend's home in the late afternoon and was last spotted on her bike heading east on Turgeon Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the SQ.
Desjardins' body was found days later in the neighbouring Rosemère municipality, in a wooded area behind the Place Rosemère shopping centre. Pathologists believe she was strangled.
In a major breakthrough in the case almost 30 years later, "the suspect was identified and arrested thanks to the meticulous, long-term work of investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's unsolved case division, in collaboration with the forensic science and forensic medicine laboratory, and the innovative methods used today in forensic biology," another SQ news release stated.
Courtemanche is slated to appear in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Tuesday to face a first-degree murder charge.
He has an extensive criminal record with dozens of convictions, including harassment, forcible confinement, theft, assault and various drug-related offences. He is currently awaiting trial on drug charges.
His arrest marks the latest in a series of cold case breakthroughs in Quebec in recent years.
In June, a man was charged in the 1996 killing of Patricia Ferguson, a young mother from Montreal; in May, DNA evidence revealed the 1975 killer of Montreal teen Sharron Prior; and in October 2022, a man was charged in the 2000 killing of Guylaine Potvin, a teenager from Saguenay.
Desjardins's remains, which were held in evidence for three decades, will finally be laid to rest. A private funeral will be held on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau seeks 'sustainable ceasefire' in Gaza alongside Australia, New Zealand PMs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward 'a sustainable ceasefire,' starting with another pause in hostilities. The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau's Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.
AGING IN CANADA With Canada's senior population set to reach 'historical levels,' what will this mean for younger generations?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantal Desjardins.
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to 'put a chill' on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety.
Price of baby formula spiked more than 20 per cent in one year amid shortages
When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closed the Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan last year, it triggered a North American-wide baby formula shortage and impacted families across Canada, retail expert Doug Stephens told CTV's Your Morning Tuesday.
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Harvard President Claudine Gay will remain leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism, the university's highest governing body announced Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Soleiman Faqiri's jailhouse death ruled a homicide
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail have recommended the province create a designated 'inspectorate' for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide.
-
Ontario is the only province offering the new RSV vaccine to eligible groups for free. Here's what to know
Ontario is currently the only province offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to eligible residents free of charge.
-
Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
Atlantic
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
-
Favourable nights for spotting Geminids meteor shower in Maritimes
The Geminids meteor shower will be visible in parts of the Maritimes this week.
London
-
Kidnapping and weapons investigation in London: LPS
Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, a man called 9-1-1 to report a friend was being kidnapped at gunpoint from a home in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant
As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.
-
Former Woodstock mayor has day in court
The embattled former mayor of Woodstock had his first day in court Tuesday to face impaired driving counts. Trevor Birtch was charged on Oct. 30 after OPP attended a two-vehicle crash on the 31st Line of Zorra Township near Ingersoll.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
Candle fire gets out of control in North Bay, causes extensive smoke damage
A resident of a basement apartment in North Bay tried to extinguish a candle fire themselves Tuesday morning, but things got out of control.
Calgary
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
City council update outlines impact of mental health funding
City council is set to receive several briefings on Tuesday, one of them detailing what millions of dollars in mental health funding went towards and its impact on the city.
-
Lethbridge police block off area near north side home
Lethbridge police are warning the public to stay clear of a high-risk situation in that city's north end.
Kitchener
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman faces 'forced financing' fiasco while car shopping
A Kitchener, Ont. woman discovered that some dealerships didn’t want her cash while shopping for a new car.
-
Kitchener incident that left one woman dead and another hurt under investigation
A 71-year-old woman was found dead in a Kitchener apartment Monday morning. Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating indecent exposure at VIU
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Vancouver Island University.
-
Divided Vancouver park board passes urgent motion to stop mayor's plan
Vancouver park commissioners held their first meeting since the mayor announced plans to dismantle the elected board last week.
Edmonton
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder could be in Edmonton: RCMP
A man charged with the second-degree murder of a northern Alberta resident could be in the capital city, police say.
-
Edmonton-based bus company facing 223 charges, $108K in fines
More than 200 charges have been laid against Edmonton-based bus charter Alberta North Transportation Ltd.
Windsor
-
Windsor City council shifts regular meeting time to 10 a.m. during heated debate
Windsor City Council will have a new time slot for its regular meetings in 2024. The debate was prompted by a city report by the clerk, Steve Vlachodimos, regarding the annual meeting calendar.
-
Windsor Fire launches 12 days of fire safety tips
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has launched a new initiative to help keep people safe over the holidays.
-
Firefighters to carry naloxone with new WECHU partnership
As opioid use continues to be a concern in many Ontario communities, Essex firefighters will have naloxone on hand through a new partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Regina
-
Owner of Regina window company charged after alleged $250,000 fraud
A contractor in the Regina area is facing a criminal charge after allegedly defrauding clients of more than $250,000 over the course of a year.
-
'Pennies on the dollar': Sask. should be getting more from companies mining its potash, paper finds
Potash companies operating in Saskatchewan are not paying enough royalties, according to a research paper from the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
-
Commercial beekeepers in Sask. impacted by colony losses receive $1M in support
Commercial beekeepers in Saskatchewan who faced colony losses in 2022 are receiving $1 million in support from the provincial and federal governments.
Ottawa
-
Police looking for suspects in Cumberland Street swarming assault and robbery
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
-
27 drivers charged with impaired driving offences over the weekend
The Ottawa Police service has charged 27 drivers in the city of Ottawa with impaired driving offences between Thursday evening and Monday morning.
-
Two people with severe injuries after vehicle strikes wheelchair in Tamworth, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a collision between a driver and a man in a wheelchair with a person riding on the back in Tamworth, Ont. on Monday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mayors pitch Via Rail plan that offers tantalizing possibilities
A group of Saskatchewan mayors were in the province's largest city to pitch a long-shot plan that could transform the province.
-
Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction
A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.
-
Volunteer crew battles two major fires in Martensville
Volunteer firefighters in Martensville were dealing with two major fires in the community on Tuesday.