'Bread nerd's' hand-made oven bringing flatbread deliciousness to YUL Eats festival
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:13PM EDT
A self-described “bread nerd” is wowing crowds at the YUL Eats Festival with an outdoor oven built brick-by-brick that’s producing some freshly baked flatbread.
With no mortar, Marc-Andre Cyr had to meticulously plan out the oven, which takes four hours to get hot enough to bake.
“I have to feed wood in there every 20 or 30 minutes so I can bake flatbread or pizza,” he said. “They cook in about a minute, tops…. I like the immediacy, the rush. You gotta keep an eye on it so it’s not lazy baking. It’s very active baking.”
