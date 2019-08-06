With over 800 schools around the world, the organization of Gracie Barra is devoted to teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Gracie Barra schools got a unique structure that provides quick learning, especially for beginners. Many programs are offered for students aged from 3 to 60 years old (and older), for purposes going beyond physical fitness.

To share Master Carlos Gracie Jr.’s passion, GB Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue is opening the school to anyone who is curious about martial arts. Don’t miss this chance to discover every facet of this combat sport on August 31st, 2019, from 10am to 2pm.

What : Open house

When : August 31st, 2019

Where : 37 Sainte-Anne, Sainte-Anne de Bellevue, H9X 1L4 Who : Marcelo Bonança

Info: eminguetmei@zonefranche.ca