Brault & Martineau, EconoMax and Liquida Meubles become Tanguay stores

Brault & Martineau, EconoMax, and Liquida Meubles stores in Quebec have undergone a rebranding: they are now known as Tanguay and Tanguay L'Entrepôt stores.



Parent company the BMTC Group is expanding its Tanguay division by opening eleven new stores across Quebec.

President and CEO Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers believes that the Tanguay division has the most potential for growth in Quebec. The company said it sees the expansion as an opportunity to enhance profitability, strengthen its financial structure, and increase market share in the region.

Tanguay has added 11 new stores to its existing network in Eastern Quebec.



The new locations include Brossard, Drummondville, Gatineau, Granby, Joliette, Kirkland, Laval, Sherbrooke, Saint-Hubert, as well as Saint-Léonard and LaSalle in Montreal. Additionally, five liquidation stores will operate under the Tanguay L'Entrepôt brand in Laval, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Pointe-aux-Trembles, and Saint-Hubert.

Tanguay, established in 1961 and headquartered in Montreal East, specializes in furniture and household appliances. With a network of 25 stores and around 1,000 employees, it is a well-known retailer in the region.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 16, 2023