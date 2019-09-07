Former Montreal Canadien tough guy Brandon Prust and his wife, Quebec television presenter Mariepier Morin are no more.

Morin announced the couple had split after 10 years together in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Life is a long road and often comes with challenges. Brandon and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she said.

Morin asked for the public to respect her and Prust’s privacy.

Prust played for the Canadiens from 2012 to 2015 but was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Zack Kassian before the 2015-16 season. After playing just 35 games for the Canucks Prust chose to retire and married Morin shortly after.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

la vie n'est pas un long fleuve tranquille et celui-ci amène son lot de vagues. Brandon et moi, après y avoir longtemps réfléchi avons décidé de poursuivre nos routes séparément. J'aimerais vous remercier sincèrement de votre amour et de votre support au fil des 10 dernières années. Ce sont des moments extrêmement difficiles et merci d'avance de nous respecter dans notre désir de ne pas en parler davantage. -- Life is a long road and often comes with challenges. Brandon and I have decided to go our separate ways. It's a very difficult time for both of us but i'd like to thank all of you for your love and support over the years. we won't comment on it, thank you for respecting us.

