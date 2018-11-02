Featured Video
Boyfriend of Josianne Arguin charged with second-degree murder
Simon Brind'Amour, 37, is facing second-degree murder charges.
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 10:56AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 4:02PM EDT
The boyfriend of Josiane Arguin has been charged with second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.
Simon Brind'Amour, 37, faced the charges via video conference Friday, two months after the woman disappeared.
Arguin, 34, was last seen alive the morning of Saturday, Sept. 1 when she left the couple's home on D'Anvers Ave. without any of her personal belongings.
At the time, her family was worried because she has had suicidal thoughts in the past, and was known to associate with what her family called a bad crowd.
But this week, police made a thorough examination of Arguin's home and property, taping black plastic over the windows as they were believed to be examining for traces of DNA, blood, and other bodily fluids.
Police also dug up her yard and brought in specially-trained search dogs from the Ontario Provincial Police.
Montreal police say this is the 24th murder investigation they have launched this year.
