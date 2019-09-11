Boy struck by car in Boucherville
File photo
Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:44PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:45PM EDT
A young child is recovering in hospital after being struck by a car in Boucherville Wednesday evening.
Longueuil police say the boy, who is between five and 12 years old, was hit on Brullon St. at 6:30 p.m.
He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.
The driver, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.
Police do not believe speed or impaired driving is to blame, and say the driver appeared to have been following the rules of the road.
