

CTV Montreal





Firefighters rescued a young boy from a burning building in Montreal on Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building on Roland Paradis Avenue near Maurice Courtois St. in Riviere-des-Prairies around 3 a.m.

Several people got out of the building on their own, but firefighters going through the apartments found a young boy, around 10 years old, in a flame-filled room.

They rescued him and took the boy to hospital, although it does not appear that he suffered serious injuries.

The fire started in the basement of the complex and caused extensive damage, although the flames did not spread to any of the nearby buildings.

Seven families will not be able to return home until the building is repaired.

A woman who has lived on the street for 30 years said she has never seen anything like the overnight fire.

"There was a tremendous noise around 2:30 in the morning, and I went to the bathroom and I said to myself 'It's not normal that there is this much noise,'" she said.

"I looked out my front window and the street was full of firetrucks and lights and everything."

Several residents of the damaged building came by Tuesday to evaluate the damage and see if anything could be salvaged.

The Red Cross is going to provide shelter for three of the affected families for several days.