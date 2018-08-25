

The Canadian Press





For the first time in 34 years, Montrealers will have a chance to tumble for Boy George on Saturday night.

The famed British singer is in town with his band, Culture Club, to perform at the ‘Strangers in the Night’ charity event in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

The group will perform their greatest hits, including ‘Karma Chameleon’ and ‘Do You Really Want to Hurt Me’ for the expected crowd of 5,000.

The goal of this year’s event is to raise $300,000 for three charity organizations. Last year, rock group Styx helped raise $150,000.