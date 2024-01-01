Boy born one minute after midnight could be Quebec's first baby of 2024

It looks like Quebec's first birth of 2024 happened just one minute after midnight in the Outaouais region.

CISSS de l'Outaouais announced Monday afternoon on its Facebook page that little Mylan Lagacé was born at 0:01 a.m., weighing in at 3.18 kilograms.

Other babies born just after the clock passed midnight include Lina-Maria Ben Amor, who weighed 3.68 kilograms and was born at 3:19 a.m. at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

The MUHC reports that the little girl and her mother, Olena Saguil, are doing well.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 1, 2024.