MONTREAL -- A toddler is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a car in the Plateau Mont-Royal Friday morning.

The incident happened at 8:15 a.m. at the corner of St-Joseph Blvd. and Hutchison St.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a man was pushing a stroller with a three-year-old boy in it.

For reasons that are so far unclear, the boy fell out of the stroller and was struck by a car heading west on St-Joseph. The collision was unavoidable and clearly accidental, said Brabant.

The child was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A 44-year-year woman who was driving the vehicle has met with police. She was not injured.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

St-Joseph is currently closed in both directions between Cote-Ste-Catherine St. and Park Ave.





New configuration



Changes were recently made to the configuration of that intersection, in late September two stop signs were added and St-Joseph was reduced from two lanes to one lane in each direction.

A notice to local residents from the borough stated that the changes were made out of concern for pedestrian safety.

Local residents say that cars routinely do not stop at the newly installed stop signs.