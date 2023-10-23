Boy, 15, stabbed near high school in Laval, Que.

Laval police (SPL) are investigating after a teenage boy was stabbed in a park across the street from a high school in the Sainte-Rose district.

The SPL said that at around 3:10 p.m., a group of teenagers got into an altercation at the Roi-du-Nord Park across the street from Curé-Antoine-Labelle Secondary School, and a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the upper body.

The boy was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but police do not fear for his life.

No arrests have been made on the case, and the investigation is ongoing.