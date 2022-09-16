Boy, 14, hospitalized after stabbing in school parking lot: police

Police say a 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in a school parking lot in Montreal's Anjou borough Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., police received a 911 call and responded to the intersection of Chénier and Aréna streets where they found the teen with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was involved in a "conflict that resulted in a stabbing," police said.

He was sent to hospital to be treated for injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made as Montreal police continue to investigate.