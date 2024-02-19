Boy, 13, dies after dog sledding accident in Lanaudiere

Police say a 13-year-old child visiting from France died Monday following a dogsled accident in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

Officers were called to Rue des Aulnaies shortly before noon after receiving a report of a child who was injured following an impact with a tree.

According to Frédéric Deshaies, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the investigation suggests that the child was on the dog sled when the driver lost control.

The boy, a French tourist who had come to Quebec with his family, was transferred to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is underway to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 19, 2024.