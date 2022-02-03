Advertisement
Boy, 12, who went missing in Montreal found safe: police
Published Thursday, February 3, 2022 6:38AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 3, 2022 2:03PM EST
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
UPDATE: Montreal police say the 12-year-old boy who went missing in Montreal Wednesday morning has been found safe and sound.
Montreal police provided the update Thursday afternoon.
Identifying information on the child has been removed from this article to protect the child's privacy.