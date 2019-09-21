

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





The Quebec boxing world mourned the loss of one of the province's most exceptional trainers when Abe Pervin died peacefully in his sleep Sept. 19, just over a month after he turned 100.

A Cote-St-Luc resident, Pervin was actively training fighters only five years ago and was recognized as the oldest active trainer in the world by the Guinness World Records.

Pervin started boxing as a teen at the Young Men's Hebrew Association (YMHA) in Mount Royal and was the head coach for the Canadian national boxing team at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Five of his boxers went on to become world championship status, and he was inducted into the Canadian Boxing Hall of Fame in 1988.

Pervin is predeceased by his wife Annie Ludwig who passed away in 2000, and is survived by three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.