Boxing promoter hauled before Quebec board for allegedly threatening officials

Quebec's gaming and alcohol board, the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (QACJ), has summoned Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) to a disciplinary hearing following incidents that took place after the boxing gala at Place Bell on Oct. 7.

GYM is being summoned for having "exerted pressure on, threatened or violated a representative of the Régie; good reputation; practised with competence and integrity; and acted in the public interest," states the notice of summons, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press. The hearing date will be set at a later date.

Groupe Yvon Michel organized the gala on Oct. 7, during which Kim Clavel lost by split decision (the RACJ document states majority, but this is an error) to two-time flyweight champion Evelyn Bermudez of Argentina. After the gala, according to notes in the hearing, Yvon Michel and Alexandra Croft "verbally abused and attempted to intimidate (the RACJ representative at the gala) Ms. Sylvie Lécuyer and Mr. Benoit Roussel (one of the three judges in the Clavel-Bermudez fight)."

The RACJ also accused GYM's representatives of having "made similar remarks about the Régie and its officials."

On Oct. 2, GYM requested that Roussel be excluded from the fight, a request that was refused the following day.

At the press conference following the gala, Michel cited statistics compiled by GYM to explain his request. He maintained that Roussel supported opposing boxers most of the time.

The promoter also incorrectly stated that Roussel was the only official to have ruled a draw in Marie-Pier Houle's majority decision win over Cindy Reyes Espinoza earlier that evening. Instead, it was judge Sylvain Leblanc who gave 76 all; Roussel had 77-75 in favour of the Quebecer.

Depending on what the RACJ court decides, GYM could see its licence suspended or cancelled or its right to obtain a new licence suspended for a specified period.

In the notice of summons, the RACJ said that on July 30, 2020, GYM's licence was suspended for a period of 15 days due to concerted combat. "Nu été (sic) de la pandémie mondiale de Covid 19 (sic), cette suspension aurait été de 30 jours," the body said.