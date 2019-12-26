MONTREAL -- While the lineup outside the Best Buy on Ste. Catherine St. wasn’t initially huge, it swelled in number just before Boxing Day shopping officially began.

As of 8:30, there were just three people but that grew in the moments before the doors opened.

Remi Sammoun, a Best Buy district manager, said this year’s edition of the sales event was pretty standard and chalked the lack of a frenzy up to the weather.

“Every year we have the same worries but at the end of the day people line up and we have the same amount of people coming in,” he said.

Sammoun estimated that stores do roughly 10 times the amount of business on Boxing Day than on a regular one.

“We expect around 30,000 coming in,” he said of the downtown location.

While most stores are required by law to have Boxing Day hours between 1 and 9 p.m., the downtown Best Buy is among a number of retail outlets that are permitted to open earlier.