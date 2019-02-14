Featured Video
Bowser and Blue’s ‘Local, Organic and Sustainable’
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 10:14AM EST
Bowser and Blue’s ‘Local, Organic and Sustainable’
Sunday, February 23, 7pm
Victoria Hall in Westmount (Public Library)
Tickets and info: 514-989-5226
Latest Montreal News
- Montrealer says she was deliberately plowed in
- CAQ facing heavy criticism for offering pre-kindergarten to all four-year-olds
- Teacher who secretly recorded female students guilty of voyeurism: SCC
- Police arrest 32 in drug bust targeting eastern Quebec, New Brunswick network
- Mayor and minister discuss Pink Line priorities