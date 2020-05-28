MONTREAL -- Quebec’s recycling agency announced on Thursday that as of June 8, all stores across Quebec (except those in Montreal) must start accepting consigned cans and bottles again.

Two weeks later, on June 22, the same will apply to Montreal.

On May 11, Environment Minister Benoit Charette announced that a deal had been reached been RECYC-QUÉBEC, stores, depanneurs and brewers in order to gradually reopen the services.

Brewers were in a tight spot when a lack of returned bottles amid the COVID-19 pandemic meant they had to slow down their production. Beer bottles can be reused several times, and companies rely on consumers to bring them back to stores.

RECYC-QUÉBEC added that stores must also pay costumers the money they are owed for their bottles and cans, in line with laws.

Public health measures will be put in place to make sure people can drop their collections off safely. Officials have said there is little risk of contamination for the virus by consigned bottles and cans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.