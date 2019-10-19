Botched drug deal leads to downtown stabbing; suspect still at large
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 12:18PM EDT
A drug deal gone wrong was at the centre of a downtown Montreal stabbing on Friday night according to police.
Police said the armed attack occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Evans St. near the intersection with St-Urbain. According to an SPVM spokesperson the 34-year-old victim was wounded by a knife in the upper body.
The victim was taken to hospital but his life is not in danger.
Police said a conflict between a suspect and the victim escalated in the courtyard of a building. The suspect escaped through an alley and is still at large.
The victim is collaborating with police.
