

The Canadian Press





A drug deal gone wrong was at the centre of a downtown Montreal stabbing on Friday night according to police.

Police said the armed attack occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Evans St. near the intersection with St-Urbain. According to an SPVM spokesperson the 34-year-old victim was wounded by a knife in the upper body.

The victim was taken to hospital but his life is not in danger.

Police said a conflict between a suspect and the victim escalated in the courtyard of a building. The suspect escaped through an alley and is still at large.

The victim is collaborating with police.