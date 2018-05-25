

CTV Montreal





Some borough mayors says Montreal City Hall is playing politics with cleanliness.

On May 17 the city's Executive Committee approved a $320,000 contract that extends its cleanliness brigade program to five additional boroughs, all of which happen to be run by Projet Montreal: Ahuntsic-Cartieville, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Rosemont-La Petite Patrie, Verdun, and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Park Extension.

However five borough mayors want the city's cleanliness brigades extended all across the city.

The mayors of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, St. Leonard, Montreal North, St. Laurent, and Riviere des Prairies-Pointe aux Trembles said it's not fair that the cleanliness brigades are only intended for major commercial arteries.

"People don't want to hear divisive politics, partisan politics and decisions being made on issues that affect all Montrealers that focus primarily on the administration. We need to be inclusive," said Jim Beis.

Mayor Valerie Plante said the boroughs that were left out are free to apply for more funding.

"Part of the program is based on frequency or how many people use a street for example. Turns out that yes, there's more [people] that walk downtown than maybe in St. Leonard but it has nothing to do with some kind of giving more stuff to people that are part of our team, abosolutely not," said Plante.

The cleanliness contracts in a 22-week pilot project.