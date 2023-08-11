Boot fragments found during search for unmarked graves at former Royal Victoria Hospital
The search for unmarked graves at the old grounds of the Royal Victoria Hospital has unearthed several objects.
Excavations are ongoing to find potential unmarked graves belonging to Indigenous children. However, with the discovery of these objects, one government body is calling for caution.
Boot fragments were found in soil at the former hospital site two weeks ago.
According to the provincial department in charge of infrastructure, the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI), objects like this are not usually preserved.
But given the delicate nature of the case, the boot fragment is being kept in a laboratory.
A group of Indigenous elders, the Mohawk Mothers, believes the remains of Indigenous children are on the site.
They believe the children died due to mind-control experiments at the Allan Memorial Institute in the 1950s and 60s.
A worker hold an artifact unearthed from a dig at the former Royal Victoria Hospital site in Montreal. (Source: Justin Heritage)
In April, the Mohawk Mothers reached a deal with McGill University to search for unmarked graves. They believe the leather boot can be drawn back to that period.
"There was something there. That's how we feel," said Kahentinetha, who goes by a single name.
But they're concerned because the group claims the examination of the boot was not done by a forensic analyst, going against an agreement made in court.
"What we want to do is enforce the agreement, but we're having a lot of problems right now," said Kahentinetha.
In a statement emailed to CTV News, a university spokesperson wrote, "McGill has been working alongside the SQI to ensure that all terms of the Settlement Agreement reached with the (Mohawk Mothers) and other parties are respected."
"The archeological excavations at the site are following all appropriate protocols in line with the terms of the Settlement Agreement."
According to the SQI, the boot was found two metres into the ground with other common everyday objects from the first half of the 20th century, including fragments of clay pipes and ceramic tiles.
The SQI says a dress made of polyester and manufactured in China was also found, typical of the 1990s.
This comes after three cadaver dogs discovered evidence of human remains in June.
The government agency says, "We must remain cautious and avoid making hasty correlations."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
July sees unprecedented spike in average Canadian rental unit asking prices: report
The average asking price for a rental unit in Canada yet reached another record of $2,078 in July, according to Rentals.ca.
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
Toronto
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Man seriously injured after being shot in city's Rockcliffe-Smythe area
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage
Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.
London
-
Two teens sought in homicide of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Less than two days after the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills, London police have deemed the death a homicide and are requesting the public’s help in locating two teenaged suspects.
-
Suspect identified in violent south end carjacking
London police are appealing to the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man and attempted to run the victim over with his own stolen vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
Is 'cyberbullying' an out of date term?
The online world offers an escape for Canadian teens. But it is also a place they can be harmed, harassed or bullied — and as technology advances, teens are finding it more and more challenging to hide from abuse.
Northern Ontario
-
Many Timmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worth
The chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Two Timmins teens charged assault, break and enter
Timmins police say two youths have been charged in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Cougar warning issued at Camp Chief Hector
A cougar was spotted this week at Camp Chief Hector.
-
From patios to puppy watch: How a small business found unexpected team-building
Forget corporate retreats, staff behind a Calgary company have built strong bonds after taking in a dog they didn’t know was days away from delivering 10 puppies.
-
Cyber attack exposes banking information of thousands of Albertans
Records of more than 1.4 million Albertans were the target of a cyber attack on a government service provider last month, the Alberta Dental Services Corporation said this week.
Kitchener
-
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
-
Which reward programs will save you the most on gas?
Gas prices have reached a nine-month high in much of southern Ontario, including in Waterloo region, hovering at around 1.72 cents a litre on Friday.
-
17 drug poisonings, 4 suspected drug-related deaths in 2 weeks: WDGPH
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is issuing a warning to the public after 17 drug poisonings in the region in the last two weeks.
Vancouver
-
'The culture is aloha': Metro Vancouver businesses support Maui relief efforts
In response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, local businesses are stepping up to support relief efforts.
-
Why some B.C. nurses are leaving hospitals, opting to work in other clinics and practices
A growing number of B.C. nurses are leaving traditional hospitals, in favour of medi spas, cosmetic clinics and other private medical practices.
-
'This is not an event place': Volleyball players frustrated by trash at English Bay Beach
Volleyball players used a pair of signs to express their displeasure with trash left behind at English Bay Beach after major events like fireworks Friday.
Edmonton
-
Missing Edmonton man was murdered: police
The search for a missing Edmonton man has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Edmonton Folk Festival-goers navigate transportation challenges, testing set to resume on new LRT line
The hills at Gallagher Park are full for the second night of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival as one of the city's most popular festivals rolls on.
-
Cyber attack exposes banking information of thousands of Albertans
Records of more than 1.4 million Albertans were the target of a cyber attack on a government service provider last month, the Alberta Dental Services Corporation said this week.
Windsor
-
Pelican looking to rebound from fish hook injury
A pelican is being nursed back to health after suffering a couple of injuries. 'I reached underneath and then saw that there were a couple of lures,' Pelee Island resident Larry Bailey described.
-
Premier brings Ford Fest to Windsor, Ont.
For the first time in its 25-year history, Ford Fest was held in the Rose City.
-
Welcome back Zeddy! Zellers returns to Windsor, Ont.
A pop-up store opened Friday inside Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire Mall. In total, 21 new locations opened Aug. 11 across Canada.
Regina
-
Sask. government unveils new Indigenous consultation framework, FSIN rejects it
The Government of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new framework in the hopes of improving its consultation process with First Nations and Metis communities.
-
Sask. premier says he hears 'message' in byelection upsets
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is "somewhat disappointed" following a pair of byelection upsets Thursday night.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Preeceville area: Sask. Health Authority
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in the Preeceville, Sask. area, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo says it's on track to resume full light-rail transit service on Monday, 28 days after the system was shut down due to an axle-bearing issue on one train.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
Warman city councillor promotes language change for parking signage
First term city councillor Tracy Johnson is making an impact in her community.
-
Sask. premier says he hears 'message' in byelection upsets
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is "somewhat disappointed" following a pair of byelection upsets Thursday night.