Event:  Book, Bake & Craft Sale

 

Date & Time:   Saturday,  March 16th   10:00 am to 12:30 pm

 

Address:  Valois United Church,  70 Belmont Ave.,  Pointe Claire,  QC  H9R 2N5

 

Description:  A church sale of homemade baking, handmade craft items, quilts, fabrics & notions and used books.  Freshly baked that morning scones will be served in the Tea Room.

 

Organization: United Church Women

 

Contact:  www.valoisunited.ca  or church office 514-697-0651