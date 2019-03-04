Event: Book, Bake & Craft Sale

Date & Time: Saturday, March 16th 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Address: Valois United Church, 70 Belmont Ave., Pointe Claire, QC H9R 2N5

Description: A church sale of homemade baking, handmade craft items, quilts, fabrics & notions and used books. Freshly baked that morning scones will be served in the Tea Room.

Organization: United Church Women

Contact: www.valoisunited.ca or church office 514-697-0651