Book, Bake & Craft Sale
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 8:56AM EST
Event: Book, Bake & Craft Sale
Date & Time: Saturday, March 16th 10:00 am to 12:30 pm
Address: Valois United Church, 70 Belmont Ave., Pointe Claire, QC H9R 2N5
Description: A church sale of homemade baking, handmade craft items, quilts, fabrics & notions and used books. Freshly baked that morning scones will be served in the Tea Room.
Organization: United Church Women
Contact: www.valoisunited.ca or church office 514-697-0651
