Bonaventure Expy. towards Champlain Bridge to close two nights
The Bonaventure Expy. toward the Samuel de Champlain Bridge at Exit 3 (Carrie Derick) will be completely closed tonight and tomorrow night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 5:00PM EDT
A detour via Carrie-Derick St. will be in place.
