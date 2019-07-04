Featured Video
Bonaventure Expressway, Mercier Bridge announce temporary closures
The Bonaventure Expressway will be closed between Wellington and Exit 3 from 12:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sat., July 6, 2019. (Graphic: Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc.)
CTV Montreal staff, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 1:39PM EDT
The Canada Day weekend flurry of road closures might be behind us but there are still some highways getting temporarily shuttered in the coming days.
The Mercier Bridge will be closed on the nights of July 9 and 10 between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
Work on the Bonaventure Expressway originally scheduled for Thursday night will now be held on Friday night from midnight to 9:00 a.m.
That work will result in the closure of the Expressway towards the Champlain Bridge between Wellington St. and Exit 3.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec invests $47M into hiring, retaining more youth protection workers
- You might not like the Hulk when he's angry, but Lou Ferrigno is a delightful interview
- Man charged with stabbing St. Joseph's Oratory priest found not criminally responsible
- Heat warning declared for Montreal: city ready to help keep people cool if needed
- Dog food sold in Canada and U.S. could be linked to deadly disease