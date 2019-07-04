

CTV Montreal staff, CTV Montreal





The Canada Day weekend flurry of road closures might be behind us but there are still some highways getting temporarily shuttered in the coming days.

The Mercier Bridge will be closed on the nights of July 9 and 10 between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Work on the Bonaventure Expressway originally scheduled for Thursday night will now be held on Friday night from midnight to 9:00 a.m.

That work will result in the closure of the Expressway towards the Champlain Bridge between Wellington St. and Exit 3.