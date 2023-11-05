Bonaventure Autoroute to be transformed into urban boulevard

The Bonaventure Autoroute will be transformed into an urban boulevard along the St. Lawrence River, allowing space for pedestrian paths, bike routes, and scenic areas.

In a plan that has yet to be announced publically, the federal company in charge of the road has confirmed it plans to introduce traffic-calming measures over the next six years.

When it's completed, the new boulevard will be set back a distance from the water to allow residents to cycle, walk, and sit nearby.

It's expected to be a significant departure from the current layout of the road, according to Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc. spokesperson Nathalie Lessard.

She called the existing six-lane expressway an "ocean of asphalt and concrete along the St. Lawrence River."

Being that the project has not yet been announced, Lessard stopped short of providing a projected cost.

She says the organization is still studying possible layouts for its bicycle and scooter paths -- adding it's a question of predicting the future of personal transit.

"We're building this boulevard for the next 50-60 years, so we really need to look forward to what the needs will be," she said, referring to innovations in e-bike technology.

This image, provided by the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc., shows a possible layout for the transformed Bonaventure Autoroute as an urban boulevard. (Source: Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc.)

About 20 million vehicles use the existing autoroute each year, and she says that number is growing. While details on speed limits and traffic lights need to be ironed out, she told CTV vehicles will travel at a reduced speed on the boulevard.

During construction, available lanes are expected to be reduced, though the urban boulevard will maintain the existing autoroute's six lanes. The company also plans to plant thousands of trees and shrubs.

GROUND STABILIZATION

The shore of St. Lawrence River was used as a landfill for 100 years, causing major contamination.

In 2016, Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Inc. launched Solution Bonaventure -- a largely underground infrastructure project to prevent contaminants from flowing into the river. It's been in operation since 2018.

Lessard said work on the boulevard will likely allow them to improve that technology since they'll have more space to dig.

Lessard says the first step towards reconfiguring the area is solidifying the shoreline.