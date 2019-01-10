

The new trains that Bombardier Rail delivered to the New York subway system are having problems.

Dozens of the R179 trains, which run on several lines in New York City, have been pulled from the tracks in recent weeks because of technical defects.

As happened with the Azur trains running in Montreal's metro system, Bombardier was late in delivering the trains, and so far only 112 of the roughly 300 ordered have arrived.

Maryanne Roberts, a spokesperson for Bombardier Rail , said none of the issues are major or have compromised passenger safety

"We're showing that we are being proactive and responding to these issues and working closely with the customer to show that these are high quality, safe, reliable cars," said Roberts.

The first R179 trains were supposed to arrive two years ago and each train costs about $2 million.

These trains are being built in Plattsburgh, New York, and Bombardier has 50 employees troubleshooting the new trains in New York City.

Bombardier signs deal in New Jersey

Meanwhile Bombardier has signed a US$669-million deal to provide 113 commuter rail cars to New Jersey.

The company says the contract will yield no additional work in Canada, with Buy American rules prompting Bombardier's plant in Plattsburgh to build the multi-level cars, rather than its facility in Quebec.

As of 2018, at least 65 percent of the cost of components for public transit projects must be manufactured in the United States, with final assembly taking place on American turf as well.

The minimum content threshold will increase to 70 per cent by 2020.

Announced Wednesday, the agreement with New Jersey Transit Corp. includes options for up to 886 additional rail cars.

It's Bombardier's third commuter car deal with the state-owned transit agency, following contracts awarded in 2002 and 2010.