Bombardier reports US$6.9 billion in revenues, according to preliminary results

Bombardier says its preliminary financial results for 2022 suggest that last year's revenues totalled about US$6.9 billion, with the company delivering 123 aircraft.

The aircraft manufacturer had unveiled forecasts in August for revenues of more than US$6.5 billion for the year.

Aircraft deliveries were expected to reach more than 120.

Bombardier, which reports its results in US dollars, says its preliminary results show adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about US$930 million for the year, compared with its forecast of more than US$825 million.

Free cash flow for 2022 is expected to total approximately US$735 million based on preliminary figures, compared to its forecast of over US$515 million.

Bombardier is expected to release its full financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 on February 9.