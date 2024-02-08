MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Bombardier reports Q4 profit down from year ago, revenue up

    Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, January 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share

    Bombardier Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$215 million, down from a profit of US$241 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

    The aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$2.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $2.40 per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled US$3.06 billion for the quarter, up from US$2.66 billion in the last three months of 2022.

    On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned US$1.37 per share in its fourth quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $2.10 per share a year earlier.

    In its guidance for 2024, Bombardier says it expects to deliver between 150 and 155 aircraft compared with 138 aircraft deliveries in 2023.

    Revenue for 2024 is forecast between US$8.4 billion and $8.6 billion, up from US$8 billion last year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News