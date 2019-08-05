

The Canadian Press





A consortium involving Bombardier Transportation announced Monday it has won a contract worth US $4.5 billion for the construction, operation and 30-year maintenance of two monorail lines in Egypt.

The portion of the contract going to Bombardier is valued at US $2.85 billion. The consortium's other partners are Orascom Construction, whose contract share is close to US $900 million, as well as Arab contractors.

The agreement with the National Tunnel Authority of Cairo (NATC) still has to be finalized.

Under the contract, Bombardier will be responsible for the design, supply, and installation of electrical and mechanical equipment for two lines, including 70 four-car Innovia Monorail 300 trains, for a total of 280 cars. Bombardier will also handle, among other things, automatic train signalling and control technology, an operations control center and communications systems.

The two new lines in the Cairo metropolitan area will carry around 45,000 passengers per hour in each direction when they reach full capacity. One line is 54 kilometres-long, while the other is 45 kilometres-long.

The Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300 system has been in use in Sao Paulo, Brazil since 2014, and projects are currently under construction in Bangkok, Thailand, and Wuhu, China.