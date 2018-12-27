Featured Video
Bombardier announces sale of four Global 6000 airplanes
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 6:48PM EST
Bombardier has solds four Global 6000 business jets to an anonymous customer, the aviation company announced Thursday.
The transaction is valued at approximately $310 million USD.
On December 20th, Bombardier celebrated the launch of its Global 7500 business jet.
The Global 7500's entry onto the market is expected to enable the company to manufacture and deliver between 150 and 155 business aircraft in 2019, compared to about 135 this year.
In early December, Bombardier said it expects revenue to grow by 10 per cent in 2019, thanks to the entry into service of its new business jet, the backlog of its rail division and its after-sales service offering.
